Jordan Davidson jailed for 23 years for murdering retired restaurateur in Wrexham

Murderer Jordan Davidson, 26, will have to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months, a judge ruled today.

The Wrexham man who called himself the Devil murdered a retired restaurateur and described it as the greatest day of his life.

Davidson, who had earlier posed for a mobile phone picture with the murder weapon, a machete which he called “his new toy”, received life imprisonment at Mold Crown Court.

Mr Justice Clive Lewis ruled that he would have to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months years before he can apply for parole.

It would have been 28 years but for his guilty plea.

He will only be released if the authorities are satisfied he is no longer dangerous.

The judge said: “This was a brutal attack on a vulnerable, frail and defenceless old man.”

There was an intention to kill, he said.

That was clear from the nature of the weapon and the injuries caused with the machete.

“Whether, if ever, you are safe to be released on licence will depend upon the assessment of the risk that you pose to members of the public after that minimum term has expired,” he said.

He received concurrent sentences for the other offences.

Davidson had gone on a crime spree of robbery and burglary – and did not stop after he had murdered 67-year-old Nicholas Churton at his flat in Crescent Close in Wrexham.

He went on to rob and seriously injure a man in Chester, attacked a detective who was interviewing him and then while on remand at Altcourse Prison slashed a prison officer with a make-shift weapon in revenge for reporting him for drugs years earlier.

Davidson was due to go on trial for murder and a series of other offences at Mold Crown Court last week.

But he pleaded guilty to the murder on March 23 – together with a series of 12 associated offences.

Mr Churton was disabled and had restricted mobility and was found dead in the living room of his flat after he had been attacked with a large machete and a hammer.