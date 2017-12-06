Changes to bin collections in Wrexham over festive period

Residents have been reminded to check for changes to their waste collection dates this Christmas.

Wrexham Council say changes will be taking place between December 23 and January 6.

The council is particularly asking people whose usual bin day would be Christmas Day to remember to put their bins and recycling out two days earlier on Saturday, December 23.

After December 26, all bin collections will be a day later, including collections taking place on Saturdays.

Normal collections will resume after January 6.

Cllr David A. Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “We want to ensure that residents are aware of the changes to their bin collection days during the festive period. Particularly for those residents whose bins are due to be collected on Christmas Day, as this year they will be collected two days earlier on Saturday, December 23.

“To make sure that all residents are aware of how the changes will affect them we ask that they check their bin collection calendars online or sign up to the MyUpdates email reminder service.”

To register for the MyUpdates service, visit www.wrexham.gov.uk/register/

For more information, or to download a calendar of 2017/18 collection dates, www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/env_services/recycling_waste/binrounds.htm.