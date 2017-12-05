Two schoolgirls indecently assaulted in Ruthin

Police are appealing for information after two schoolgirls were indecently assaulted in Ruthin.

The latest incident happened at around 5pm on Monday December 4 when a 14-year-old girl was exiting Ruthin School grounds heading towards Mold Road. She was grabbed from behind and indecently assaulted.

The previous incident happened at approximately 5pm on November 28 when a lone 12-year-old girl was walking home from school along Rhos Street - a young man patted her twice on her bottom.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell said: “Both girls were left shocked by the incidents, but fortunately no one came to any physical harm.”

The description of the male involved in both incidents is similar, where he is said to be white and in his late teens. He was of athletic build, 5’7” to 5’9” tall and was wearing a grey hoody with the hood pulled up.

DI Bell continued: “We are increasing patrols in the area and I encourage the public to be vigilant. I believe it is important to make the public aware of these two incidents so that they can take suitable steps to safeguard themselves and their children.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the material time. If you believe you know the identity of this male or you believe you have seen a male matching this description acting suspiciously in the area I urge you to contact us”.