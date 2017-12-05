Rhuddlan charities' windfall as store reopens

A Co-op store has marked its reopening after a major expansion with a donation of £1,050 to various local community groups.

The shop, based at the filling station on Rhyl Road in Rhuddlan, was closed for seven weeks after a £1.7 million overhaul, which featured a replacement of tanks, pumps and signage and the addition of a Costa coffee outlet and an in-store bakery.

Store manager Daniel Ashe said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Rhuddlan.

“Following an extensive programme of works we are confident that the new-look, extended store and other improvements will enable us to better serve our community.”

The Rhuddlan Environment Group, Rhuddlan Town FC, Cylch Meithrin Rhuddlan, Rhuddlan Dragons JFC ,The Osborne Trust and Positive Action for Strokes attended the official opening and will share the money, which has been donated from by the Co-op and Plymouth construction firm Williams Southern Construction.

Guests of honour to the opening were Mayor of Rhuddlan Cllr Andrew Smith and community groups who have been working with the Co-op staff volunteers.

Rhuddlan Environment Group chair Brenda Taylor presented Co-op management team and staff with the group’s Certificate of Excellence for volunteer work during 2017.