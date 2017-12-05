Brymbo woman damaged her ex's car

A woman who was told “it was all over” took a knife to her partner’s thigh – fortunately he was not injured – and spat in his face.

Mercedes Harper, who also twice damaged the partner’s car, was told she could easily have gone to prison.

Harper, 33, of Bryn-y-Ffynnon in Brymbo, was given a 26 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and was placed on rehabilitation.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard Harper, three months pregnant, was also being referred to the community mental health team.

She admitted damaging a Ford Focus on November 6 and then assaulting Paul Ramsden and damaging his car again on December 3.

District judge Gwyn Jones made a four year restraining order for her not to approach him.

“You cannot control your emotions,” the judge told Harper. “Your emotions get the better of you.”

Prosecutor Justin Espie said Mr Ramsden had been in a relationship with Harper since September.

He had to call the police on three occasions on November 6.

Harper was seen by his car, she shouted to him ”you are dead” and after she ran off he found the words “you love Sadie right” scratched into the body work of the vehicle.

Mr Espie told the Mold court Harper had breached her bail on multiple occasions.

On Sunday, December 3, Mr Ramsden made a further 999 call and said she had tried to stab him. Shouting and screaming could be heard in the background.

The victim secured himself inside the property.

But then a second 999 call was made – this time by Harper – who falsely claimed she had been kidnapped amid other allegations.

She was arrested when police arrived and they were shown a mobile phone recording of the incident, which was played to the court.

It was accepted that she had spent the previous night at the property in Wheatsheaf Mews, Gwersyllt.

But that day there was an argument in the car, she refused to leave and she damaged the vehicle again, this time by pulling off a door handle.

Mr Ramsden ended the relationship and asked her to leave, she said she had nowhere to go and he then began to film the incident.

It was alleged she started to lose control, was grinding her teeth, got two knives from a kitchen drawer and struck him to the thigh, although no injury was caused, said Mr Espie.

He was able to disarm her and get her out of the property. She spat in his face.

Euros Jones, defending, said Harper had been the victim of domestic abuse in the past and had a number of issues.

The probation service wanted her to be referred back to the community mental health team.

The current six-month relationship, which was not a healthy one as could be seen from the video recording, was definitely at an end, Mr Jones said.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock said Harper had a very troubled past and had poor emotional resilience.

She was a vulnerable individual who had suffered domestic violence in the past and who could be helped by the community mental health team.