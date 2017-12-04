Guitar circle to hold mental health fundraiser in Menai Bridge

AN Anglesey guitar circle is tuning in to help a hospital boost its mental health services.

The North Wales Guitar Circle/Cylch Gitar Gogledd Cymru celebrated its 12th year this November, and will holding its annual member’s fundraising concert in aid of The Hergest Ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Entry is free to ‘An Evening of Guitar’ at The Anglesey Arms Hotel, Menai Bridge, on Tuesday, December, 12 at 7.45pm. Donations can be made on the night or by calling Jane Sinnett on 01407 831480.