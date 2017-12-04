Festive treat for Wrexham town centre visitors

SHOPPERS and visitors to Wrexham received a festive treat over the weekend.

Wrexham’s Christmas Extravaganza, a new event organised by Wrexham Council, took place in the town centre on Saturday and included a variety of stalls and rides for children.

The town pulled out all the stops to make the event a real Christmas cracker which snowballed into a merry musical procession.

A parade made its way through the town centre, featuring a marching band followed by popular children’s TV characters, reindeer and Santa himself.

The parade stopped on Queens Square for the opening of Santa’s Grotto, and the grotto will remain open from Monday to Saturday, until December 23.

There were also choirs singing carols, land train trips, opportunities for photos to be taken with the children’s characters and a giant Christmas snow globe.