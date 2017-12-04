Developer accused of 'shoehorning' too many homes on Oakenholt building site

Developer accused of ‘shoehorning’ too many homes on building site

COUNCILLORS will discuss whether the number of homes being built in a village can be increased from 64 to 73.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will decide on the scheme to increase the number of homes being built at Coes Atti, Chester Road, Oakenholt by Persimmon Homes, at their meeting on Wednesday.

The application had been deferred for clarification about affordable housing in the project.

The dwellings would constist of detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey homes with some two-and-a-half storey properties similar to those built in previous phases.

Oakenholt county councillor Rita Johnson has lodged an objection based on developers “shoehorning more and more houses onto the site”.

The council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow has recommended the application be approved.

In his report, he states: “The development in broad terms would allow for the replacement of existing permitted dwellings including additional plots, and layout to that already approved with amended house styles which are in keeping with development already undertaken. It is therefore considered acceptable in principle and design.”