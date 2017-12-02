Homes on Wrexham council estate get warm and cosy makeover

Homes on a Wrexham council estate have received a makeover as part of a major housing modernisation project.

More than 100 council-owned, steel-framed ‘Cubbitt’ houses in Acton have had external wall insulation installed.

The insulation improves the energy efficiency of non-traditional properties which are known for being hard to heat.

Improving the energy efficiency will potentially see tenants make savings on their heating bills.

The external wall insulation is also designed to improve the appearance of the properties, as well as extend the life of the buildings by protecting the structures from the elements.

Properties have also been re-roofed, where required, as part of the scheme.

Cllr Geoff Lowe, ward councillor for Acton, said: “This has made a huge difference to the local area.

“These properties look like brand new from the outside and it has helped to transform the look of these streets.

“With winter fast approaching, I’m delighted the work has now been completed to make these buildings better at holding in heat.

“Along with the other improvements that have been carried out over recent years, such as the kitchens and bathroom programme, and the new central heating systems which have been installed, council homes here have been modernised and made fit for the future which is very welcome news.”

The improvements are part of the extensive project which is underway to ensure the council achieves the Welsh Government’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard by 2020.

External wall insulation is being installed on more than 1,600 properties across the county borough by 2020 and £56.4m is being invested on the whole improvements project in 2017-18.

Lead member for housing, Cllr David Griffiths, said: “This is the largest council house improvements project we’ve undertaken for many decades and it’s fantastic to see all these homes finally being brought up to a high modern standard.

“We’ve gone the extra mile with the quality of the work being carried out. We’ve added design features to the wall insulation to add variation and improve the appearance and I think this has really made a difference.

“Tenants are also able to choose from a selection of high quality colours and designs when receiving their new kitchens and bathrooms.

“We want tenants to have homes they can be proud of.

“There is still some work to be done and challenges to overcome but we’re on track to achieve the standard and we’ll endeavour to maintain these high standards.”