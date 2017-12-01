Shed and motorbikes destroyed in early morning fire in Ruabon

Two motorbikes was destroyed and three vehicles damaged in an early morning blaze, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 3.10am reporting a shed fire which had spread to two motorbikes in Hafod Road, Ruabon.

One crew from Johnstown attended the scene and used a hose reel jet as well as a breathing apparatus to bring the incident to an end by 4.30am.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader the blaze caused 100 per cent fire damage to the shed and two motorbikes, as well as heat damage to three further vehicles.

The cause of the incident is as yet unknown and an investigation is underway, the spokesman added.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.