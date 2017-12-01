Police appeal for witnesses after Llangefni attempted break in

NORTH@ Wales Police are asking the public for help after thieves attempted to break into a house in LLangefni.

The incident happened in the Tan Y Fron area of Llangefni, sometime between 2am and 10am, on Sunday, November 26.

Investigating Officer PC Ian Edwards, at Llangefni Police Station, said: “Entry was attempted at the rear of the premises when offenders attempted to force open a ground floor window and door using a crowbar or similar object.

“Fortunately no entry was gained as the offenders were possibly disturbed by the family pet dog who was slightly injured during the incident. I’m hoping someone will have seen some suspicious behaviour, equally there may be people who have knowledge of the incident. If so please contact Police.

“We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this type of crime should remind us all to take care, be vigilant and always ensure your property is locked and secured. We need assistance to help prevent these incidents in the first place so please report any suspicious activity immediately.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17178871