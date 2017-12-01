Motorist seriously injured in Afonwen collision yesterday has died

A MOTORIST seriously injured in a traffic collision in Flintshire yesterday has died.

The collision, involving a white Land Rover Defender and a dark grey BMW 1 Series happened at around 2pm on the A541 Denbigh to Mold road near Afonwen.

Both vehicles were travelling towards Denbigh.

North Wales Police Insp Alun Davies said: “The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 50’s from the Mold area, was flown to hospital in Stoke, but later sadly died.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.”

The coroner has been informed.