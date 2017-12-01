Boxes of island care sent to help kids in need

CARING @Anglesey residents packed boxes of love, care and Christmas gifts to help desperately poor kids in need.

A lorry recently loaded up the island’s annual collection of gift-filled shoeboxes for the TEAMS4U organisation, and will be taken to help poor children in Romania and Belarus.

The shoeboxes had been donated by schools and chapels across Anglesey.

“We collected over 2,000 boxes of love, which means that over 2,000 children will have a Christmas gift this year - possibly for the first time in their lives,” said Mair Parry the Anglesey Co-ordinator for TEAMS4U.

“I would like to thank all who made boxes and also those who gave various knitted items. Individuals, as well as Llangoed and Pentre Berw Knitting Clubs have donated blankets, cardigans caps gloves and scarves.

Mair said: ”The knitted items from Anglesey will bring provide some welcome warmth.”