Two men sentenced in fatal Anglesey collision in which a cyclist died

TWO men appeared in court today (Thursday) after pleading guilty to causing the death of a cyclist whilst driving without due care and attention on Anglesey in 2016.

Robert Idris Llewellyn, known as Bob, died following a collision involving two vehicles on the B5109 in Trefor near Bodedern on the morning of April 5.

The 70-year-old was from the Rhoscolyn area of Anglesey.

A 33-year-old Tomos Rhys Wheldon Williams of Llanfwrog, Holyhead and 63-year-old Kevin Graham Woods of Amlwch were sentenced to 12 months prison, suspended for 12 months, 250 hours community service and both were disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Investigating officer PC Arwyn Phillips of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The manner of driving of Williams and Woods has left a family without a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many, and our thoughts and sympathies very much remain with Mr Llewellyn’s family at this time.

“In this case both motorists were blinded by the sun for a significant amount of time so we would also like to emphasise that the sun can impact on visibility and motorists need to take appropriate action in either slowing down or if necessary, be able to stop within the distance that they can see to be clear.

“As cyclists become more prevalent on our roads, drivers need to be more aware of their responsibilities and take extra care.

“Drivers need to look out for cyclists and ensure they give plenty of space when overtaking them, leaving as much room as you would give a car. If there isn’t sufficient space to pass drivers need to hold back until it is safe to move.”