Skeleton service due to power supply issues at Wrexham Library

Due to continued lack of power, Wrexham Library will be running a skeleton service today.

Users will be able to withdraw, renew and return books, but no IT or internet services will be available.

The building’s heating has also been affected, meaning it will close at 3.30pm.

Anyone unable to visit the library but who wishes to renew a book today may do so by calling Gwersyllt Library on 01978 722890, or the stock resources centre on 01978 667287.

The mobile library service will also, unfortunately, not be running today.

The areas affected will be Sydallt, Bradley, Rhosrobin, Pandy and Rhostyllen.

All other library services are unaffected and running as normal.