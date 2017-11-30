Road closed after crash near Plas Coch roundabout in Wrexham

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area around Sainsbury’s in Wrexham after a crash.

Police said Plas Coch Road in Wrexham would be closed for the foreseeable after the smash.

It is not yet known the extent of the crash or whether anyone has been injured.

The road is closed between Plas Coch and Stansty.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Plas Coch Road in Wrexham will be closed for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Wrexham Tennis Centre tweeted: “There has been a traffic accident on the roundabout by Sainsburys.

”Please allow extra travel time as traffic is being redirected.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service Spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 2.30pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on the roundabout next to the Plas Coch Inn in Wrexham.

“A crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle are currently at the scene.”