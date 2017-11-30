Police close road at Afonwen following "serious collision"

A ROAD has been closed by police following acollision.
North Wales Police closed the A541 Mold to Denbigh Road in Afonwen following what a police spokesman described as a “serious collision” at about 2pm.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Welsh Ambulance Service have also been called to the incident.
A spokesman said: ”We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.
”The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”
