Police close road at Afonwen following "serious collision"

A ROAD has been closed by police following acollision.

North Wales Police closed the A541 Mold to Denbigh Road in Afonwen following what a police spokesman described as a “serious collision” at about 2pm.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Welsh Ambulance Service have also been called to the incident.

A spokesman said: ”We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.

”The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”