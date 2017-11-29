Police in Flintshire did not think Northampton man with mental health issues posed concern for harm

Police officers felt a man with a history of self-harm and mental health issues did not require detention for his own safety just hours before he was found dead.

PC David Hall told an inquest that despite Joshua James Alexander Hamill, 24, from Northampton, making comments about self-harm and his girlfriend contacting police saying he was shouting about killing himself, he did not “present” as someone requiring detention under the Mental Health Act.

There was “nothing more” he could have done lawfully, he said.

And PC Catherine Jones said after speaking to Mr Hamill she had interpreted that he “was not suicidal at that moment in time”.

Mr Hamill's was found hanged at Flint Castle on June 5, 2016.

The inquest into his death resumed at County Hall, Ruthin, with evidence from PC Hall, stationed at Flint.

He said he received a call just before 12.15am on June 5 that Mr Hamill had left the guest house in Flint where his girlfriend Emily Johnstone was staying and was threatening to kill himself.

PC Hall, who has 21 years experience as a uniform response constable, agreed to attend the scene as he was stationed in Flint.

He said a check was made on the Police National Computer (PNC) about Mr Hamill at 12.36am which highlighted he had mental health issues.

When asked what would be required for someone to be detained under a section 136 of the Mental Health Act, PC Hall said an individual “has to be clearly defined as suffering from mental illness”.

The officer said he had no reason to believe Mr Hamill “would come to any risk of harm” and if there had been concerns “things would have been different.”

He said that he arrived at The Ship on Market Square within three minutes of receiving the call after CCTV footage established Mr Hamill had gone in to the pub.

PC Hall said when first approached Mr Hamill had denied his identity and then refused to go outside to talk.

After a number of attempts, the officer took hold of Mr Hamill's arm and told him “you are coming outside.”

PC Hall said at no stage was Mr Hamill abusive or aggressive and he remained calm as they spoke outside.

Asked why Mr Hamill thought he was being spoken to by police, he said it was “because of her – she phoned you like she did in Northampton, trying to get me in to trouble”.

PC Hall said Mr Hamill told him he was going to stick his tongue on the train line, to which he replied it would “do him no good” as the rails were not live.

The officer said Mr Hamill “smiled” at this and replied: “She doesn't know that.”

PC Hall said that remark “changed the whole scenario” and reassured him that it possibly was not the case that Mr Hamill was intending to self-harm.

He told the inquest it was “very difficult” because there was no power to detain Mr Hamill at that time.

Mr Hamill did not appear intoxicated and in the initial contact of about 15 minutes he gave no concern as to his own personal safety to PC Hall, but was compliant “to a point” and was “being difficult”.

The officer asked for Miss Johnstone to join them to speak to her face to face and PC Hall said she appeared “totally broken”. As a result, his focus turned to her.

On his girlfriend's arrival Mr Hamill said to her: “Stop lying. Tell them everything is alright now.”

PC Hall said that appeared to him like a trigger to defuse the situation and coerce Miss Johnstone into agreeing that everything was okay when “it clearly wasn't”.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, asked PC Hall “where the line is drawn” to detain someone under the section 136 given Mr Hamill's record of mental health and his threat to put his tongue on the train line?

PC Hall responded that it depended on “how someone presents at the time” and at that time Mr Hamill “wasn't presenting” as someone who required detention.

Pressed by Mr Gittins as to whether there was an “immediate risk” to Mr Hamill's personal safety, given his previous remarks, PC Hall said the fact Mr Hamill had made the comment about his girlfriend being unaware that it would do him any damage made him feel as if Mr Hamill would not harm himself and the requirement for a section 136 detention “went right down”.

In PC Hall's view, the situation had changed to a concern for the welfare of Miss Johnstone as she was “clearly at risk of domestic abuse” and he had to safeguard her.

PC Hall said he had used section 136 “frequently” on previous occasions and on one such occasion took an individual to Liverpool as there was not the required capacity in North Wales.

Questioned by Mr Hamill's family as to how the situation developed into one of a domestic nature, given the original call out had been about his threats to self-harm, PC Hall said: “It's what I was presented with at the time.

“Josh presented to me as someone quite articulate, quite lucid.”

Mr Hamill's father Alexander said his son “could put a front up” but “inside he was crumbling” and asked why PC Hall had not asked Mr Hamill for more information about his welfare?

PC Hall said he had no reason to believe Mr Hamill “would come to any risk of harm” and he had relied on the PNC check and information from Miss Johnstone.

The officer added that if he had felt there had been a risk of harm “things would have been different”.

Asked by Matthew Holcroft, advocate on behalf of North Wales Police, PC Hall said there was “no necessity” to arrest Mr Hamill and there was “nothing more” he could have done lawfully.

nor could he lawfully detain him under the Mental Health Act as nothing in the way he behaved indicated he was going to harm himself in the “immediate moment.”

According to PC Catherine Jones, Mr Hamill said he was not “going to do anything” and “if I wanted to do it, I'd have put myself in front of a car”.

It was PC Jones' interpretation that if Mr Hamill intended to self-harm, he would have already acted upon it. He “was not suicidal at that point in time” and posed “no immediate risk” of harm.

PC Jones said despite Mr Hamill swearing and shouting at Miss Johnstone in relation to his stress over the paternity of her unborn child, it was “discretionary” for officers to arrest him and it was important to remove Miss Johnstone from the situation.

The inquest continues.