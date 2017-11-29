Carl Sargeant's family thank emergency services for adopting AM's ribbon idea before he died

The family of a late Assembly Member have expressed gratitude to emergency services for implementing an idea sent to them just a week before his death.

After spending time in New York with family and friends, Carl Sargeant was impressed how police vehicles were brandished with the white ribbon which signifies a commitment to end violence against women. He tweeted photographs to police and fire services asking them for help in bringing the idea to Wales.

Following his death on November 7, Mr Sargeant’s family said it would be a fitting tribute to him to see emergency vehicles branded with the white ribbon.

Sophie Howe, a friend and former South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner, took the family’s request to South Wales Commissioner Alun Michael who was able to co-ordinate with Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue which already had the wheels in motion to brand their vehicles.

Last week emergency vehicles from the three services were branded with the white ribbon. This has led for calls for other emergency services to follow suit.

Mr Sargeant’s son, Jack, said: “We’re so grateful to the emergency services, the Commissioners and Chief Constables in South Wales and Gwent and the chief officer of South Wales Fire and Rescue.

“If dad was able to see this being implemented on emergency services vehicles he would be immensely proud.

“Tackling violence against women was something that Dad was passionate about and he was always trying to get people and organisations to do more to raise awareness.

“Last week marked the International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women and he would be chuffed that his idea was able to be delivered by emergency services to mark the day.

“It’s a brilliant way of letting Dad’s legacy live on.”

Support to end violence against women will feature in Mr Sargeant’s funeral tomorrow with more than 1,000 white ribbons being made available for people attending the service.

More tributes will appear in the Saturday football club match programme where he was president.

Bernie Attridge, chairman of FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay, has written: “Carl’s death has come as a great shock to me and has literally broken my heart. We weren’t just friends and colleagues. We were family.

“We grew up together, our families partied together and Sarge was the life and soul of the party.

“He was a typical family man who adored his wife and children and loved his friends.

“If he could help you, he would. If he couldn’t, he would find a way.

“This is the reason Carl went into politics. We watched our families and community go through the devastating affects of the ‘80s with the loss of the steelworks and the effect this had on the families in Connah’s Quay and surrounding areas.

“He was determined to make a difference and to help the community as a whole.”

Cllr Attridge said Mr Sargeant was not the typical politician and to him he was unique as there were no airs and graces about him and he hated pomp and ceremony.

He added Mr Sargeant “wanted to make a difference to the lives and injustices of everyone of us”.

“His heart and soul have always been and will always be in his home town of Connah’s Quay.

“To everyone who knew him he was a true gentleman with a heart of gold.

“To those who didn’t know him, just ask those who did”.

The former Alyn and Deeside AM’s footballing allegiance was well known and Cllr Attridge said Mr Sargeant’s support of Newcastle United meant he was often the butt of jokes.

He said: “We had one thing in common football wise and that was FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay.

“He was proud to be president of his local football team and it was a position he always made time for even though he was a busy man.

“We are determined to ensure his legacy lives on within the football club as a whole.

“I’m also determined Carl’s legacy will go way beyond the football club.

“He deserves to be remembered for the difference he made to the people that mattered most and for the community which he loved and fought for.

“I for one will ensure he will never be forgotten.”