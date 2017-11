A rescue operation is underway after a man fell into the quarry at Angel Bay.

Llandudno RNLI station was alerted to the incident at about midday today by the Holyhead Coastguard.

The RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat at 12.15pm and have the all weather vehicle on standby for the incident.

The Holyhead and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue helicopter were also called to the scene and are both currently in attendance.

