'Prolific' Gwynedd offender jailed after appearing in Caernarfon court

A ‘PROLIFIC offender’ has been jailed 28 months after appearing in court.

Carl Imral Davies, aged 32, appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday, November 28.

He was sentenced for offences of burglary, fraud and motoring matters committed earlier this year in the Bangor area.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn, at North Wales Police, said: “Davies is a prolific offender with a track record of dishonesty and so today’s sentence is significant for his latest victims and the local communities.

“It is important the Criminal Justice System imposes strong sentences on those few people intent on disrupting the lives of the vast majority of law abiding citizens.

“I welcome the sentence and hope it will provide the public with reassurance and make our communities safer. The region is a safer place with Davies behind bars.”