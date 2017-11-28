Papa John's takeaway set for green light in town centre

A pizza chain could be given the green light to open a new town centre takeaway.

Earlier this year a planning application to Wrexham Council requested permission for a

sub-division and change the use of the ground floor of a unit at Regent House in Regent Street, Wrexham, into a Papa John’s pizza takeaway and delivery.

A report to Wrexham Council’s planning committee, which will meet on Monday, recommends members grant permission for the development, which would be located in the former Carpet Direct shop.

Five letters of objection were received in relation to the plans. According to the report they raised concerns including vehicle noise, disturbance with late hours, litter problems, customer noise and devaluation of properties, among others.

The document states: “The scheme is acceptable and the highway concerns can be addressed by provision of planning conditions to provide five parking spaces for customers and staff to the rear.

“The outlet will be serviced by delivery cars, motorbikes and scooters.

“A maximum of six delivery vehicles would operate from the outlet at any time.

“However, most of the time the number will be significantly lower and not all the vehicles will be on site simultaneously.

“Regent Street is a relatively busy road late into the evening and early mornings with traffic going into and out of the town centre.

“However despite the conclusions of the noise impact assessment I propose to impose further restrictions on the opening hours to protect nearby residential properties.”

The original plans, which stated the takeaway would create 10 full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs, asked for permission to run the shop from 10am until 3am Monday to Saturday and 10am until midnight on Sundays and bank holidays.

But one of the conditions set out in the report is that no use of the development shall be made before 10am or after midnight on any day of the week – the reason for which is to protect the amenities of nearby residents.