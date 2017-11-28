Masked armed robbers storm Wrexham newsagent

Masked armed robbers fled empty-handed after storming into a Wrexham shop

Police are appealing for information after two men attempted to rob AVS News on Norman Road, Hightown at around 7pm yesterday.

Two men, one brandishing a bladed weapon, demanded the contents of the till, but fled empty handed.

DS Eleri Thomas, of North Wales Police, said: “The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing hooded jackets. They made off on foot and were seen running in the direction of the Hightown barracks.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident, but it’s important we arrest these dangerous individuals.

“I am appealing to anyone with information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101, or anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number V179556.”