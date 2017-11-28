Christmas lights switch-on in Flintshire's county town

FLINTSHIRE’S county town is ready for Christmas after the festive lights switched on by Santa Claus himself.

Father Christmas did the honours in Mold town centre after crowds flocked to Daniel Owen Square.

There was a fun fair on the High Street with pupils from the town’s primary and high schools singing along Earl Road.

They were accompanied by the Mold Town Band and the Urban Fusion Dance group as the festivities got into full swing.

Gwyneth Wright was one of those enjoying the performances, helping with youngsters from the Ebenezer Baptist Church and their stall.

She said: ”We are here with the children and the photo booth to give parents the opportunity to have their pictures taken against the Bethlehem backdrop.

“There are a good number of people here and we have been quite busy. It’s very good.”

Mold Town Council organised the switch-on and clerk Sam Roberts said they were “really pleased” with the support for the event.

She said: “So many people have been here since late afternoon.

“It has helped that it’s a dry, crisp evening.

“The children’s choir sound amazing, Cinderella is proving very popular, as are the town band and the dance group.

“Santa Claus is here to flick the switch and we are delighted with the turnout and how it’s gone.”