Thousands flock to first day of the 21st Royal Welsh Winter Fair

THOUSANDS of people happily braved the wind and the rain this morning, as they descended on the Royal Welsh Showground for the 21st Royal Welsh Winter Fair, near Builth Wells.

The weather did not dampen people’s spirits, as thousands arrived earlier today for the highly anticipated two-day event.

The show highlights the best of the Welsh Farming industry has to offer. It will also include the judging and sale of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs, hounds and lamb carcass.

The Foodhall, which showcases the best of Welsh Produce, was packed full of punters, who were not only eager to escape the rain, but also to sample some of the finest award winning produce and browse the popular stalls for unique Christmas gift ideas.

As well as all the Christmas festivities on offer, the event is also an opportunity to discuss more pressing issues, facing the future success of the farming industry.

This year, The Welsh Affairs Committee will be holding an open meeting at the show, as part of its inquiry into Brexit and how this is likely to impact on: agriculture, trade and the repatriation of powers.

The Committee encourages all attendees of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair to participate in the upcoming meeting later today.

The aim of the meeting is to seek the views of farmers and discuss the possible impact of Brexit on Welsh agriculture.

In particular, how agricultural funding should be allocated, once the UK has left the EU.

Speaking at this morning’s launch event, Committee Chair David TC Davies said: “Since it was established in 1990, the Winter Fair has become a firm fixture on the Welsh agricultural calendar.

”I am very much looking forward to hearing the views of Welsh farmers on what the impact of Brexit might have on Wales, particularly in terms of agriculture and trade. Those attending the fair are going to be feeling the impact of whatever changes arise from Brexit and their thoughts will undoubtedly help share the direction of our inquiry.”