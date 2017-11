A busy road was blocked after three cars were involved in a collision this morning.

North Wales Police (NWP) were called at 11.44am to Chester Road, in Oakenholt, following the incident on the A548.

A spokesman said: “There doesn’t seem to be any injuries but the A548 is blocked and the road is closed.”

NWP urged drivers to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

At 2.50pm police reported that the road had reopened.