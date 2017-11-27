Man questioned and drugs seized in Menai Bridge police raid

POLICE seized drugs and are questioning a 25-year-old man after a raid in Menai Bridge.

North Wales Police continued operations to target those who supply and distribute controlled drugs on Anglesey and Gwynedd when they executed a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant in Tyddyn Mostyn today (Monday.)

They seized a quantity of what is believed to be class A and B controlled drugs.

Sergeant Sara Evans at Llangefni Police Station said: “Following the execution of a search warrant in Menai Bridge this morning, a 25-year-old local man has been interviewed on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs, and a further man is currently being sought in connection with the same matter.

“Our focus of targeting those few who cause the most harm will continue as we are determined to keep our communities safe. ’Operation Rattle’ is an on-going investigation targeting those who bring controlled drugs into Gwynedd and Mon from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated. It’s vitally important communities share their concerns with police by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”