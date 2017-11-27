Man denies manslaughter after alleged drugs death in Wrexham

A man has been charged with manslaughter in Wrexham following an alleged drugs related death in April.

David Martin Jones, 36, appeared at a plea and case management hearing at Mold Crown Court where he faced two alternative charges.

The first was that on April 5 at Queensway, Caia Park, he unlawfully and maliciously administered to Jamie Julian Damien Ross Evans a poison, heroin and cocaine, with intent to endanger life or to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The second was manslaughter, that he unlawfully killed Mr Ross Evans.

Jones, of Griffiths Road in Coedpoeth, near Wrexham, pleaded not guilty to both charges and Judge Rhys Rowlands fixed his trial to start on March 19 next year. The trial is expected to last three to four days.

Judge Rowlands said he was not going to have someone facing a manslaughter charge on unconditional bail and he imposed a residence condition.