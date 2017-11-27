Drug-dealing mum from Mold spare jail because of her children

A mother who was dealing heroin and cocaine has escaped immediate custody because she has two young children to care for.

Sentence on Judith Ann Smith was previous deferred for six months to see if she could stay off drugs, sort her life out and be a good mum.

Mold Crown Court heard she had fully complied with all expectations and had observed an overnight curfew for all that time.

The court was told Smith, said to have a chronic lung condition, had two young children to care for and her mother had died.

Judge Rhys Rowlands gave her a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was placed on rehabilitation and she was given a further two month curfew to keep her in over Christmas and New Year – although the judge said she the children would be able to spend Christmas with her sister.

Smith, 42, of Ffordd y Glo in Leeswood, near Mold, previously admitted possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply after she was stopped by police last December,

The judge said she had 38 wraps of cocaine and 20 wraps of heroin with a potential street value of about £1,000.

She initially said that she was selling drugs to pay for Christmas presents for the children and denied that she had a drugs habit.

But she later agreed she had a heroin habit and had agreed to deliver the drugs for her dealer in return for some heroin.

“You were arrested as a result of some good police work,” the judge said.

He told Smith that she knew what was likely to happen to her if she was caught but since her arrest she had sought assistance and was now drugs free.

Her mother, who potentially would have been the only carer for the children in the locality if the defendant was jailed, had sadly died.

The judge said that he very much bore in mind the Court of Appeal ruling that a court should consider not depriving young children of their mother if it could be avoided and he therefor agreed to suspend the sentence.

“The effect of an immediate custodial sentence, although richly deserved, would be devastating for your children,” Judge Rowlands told her.

Reflecting the progress she had made in the last 12 months since her arrest, he had decided, exceptionally, to draw back from immediate custody.

Barrister Oliver King, defending, said he was pleased to say that his client had met all expectations and was drugs free.

She looked and felt a lot better than she did when she was arrested. The opportunity she had been given had clearly worked, he said.

An earlier hearing was told that police followed Smith and stopped her at a petrol station on the A541 Mold to Wrexham Road at Coedtalon.

She was found to have wraps of class A heroin and cocaine, and admitted intending to supply the drugs to other users.

The drugs had a potential street value of £1,000 and she had £150 in cash on her.

Until last year she had led a “perfectly law-abiding life”.

But she began taking heroin for pain relief but was then acting under the direction of another – selling drugs for her dealer

That was shown by text messages on her phone.

But she became involved in supply but had a limited involvement and was described as being at “the bottom of the chain, being told what to do.”