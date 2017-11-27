Architectural achievements across Wrexham recognised

THE BEST of Wrexham’s architectural achievements have been recognised.

A number of projects were nominated for Wrexham Area Civic Society’s award night, which took place St Margaret’s Church Community Hall on Friday.

Among the attendees were Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, deputy mayor of Wrexham cllr Andy Williams and Wrexham Council planning committee chairman cllr Michael Morris.

Hafod y Wern school in Deva Way received an award in the category of new build project, but it was also recognised as a success as a regeneration project.

A spokesman for the society said: “The building replaced two dated 1950s school buildings – the result is a bright, colourful and welcoming building with improvements to the landscaped setting particularly when viewed from Deva Way.

”We are assured that this new school building has already had a big positive impact on the local community and we are delighted to give it our highest award in this category.”

Chirk Court Care Home also received a commendation award for the new build category, as did Highgate Court in Bridge Street.

An award for regeneration through renewal or replacement of an existing building was given to the Glyn Valley Tramway Group, with the society stating: ”The restored engine shed opened earlier this year and has attracted 500 visitors and the group plans to lay more original track to the shed with a turntable and reinstate the crane.

”This is a wonderful effort by volunteers to keep alive the memory of the Glyn Valley Tramway, which closed in 1935, for local people and visitors and is an excellent example of how local heritage can have regenerative impact.”

A sustainability commendation award was given for 71 Percy Road in Wrexham – the owners of which the society said committed to a high level of sustainability with solar panels providing electricity for hot water and an Aga stove.

An architectural conservation award was also given to Plas Kynaston in Cefn Mawr, with a commendation award for the same category given to Trevalyn Hall in Rossett.

There were also two wooden spoon awards, given ‘for failure to appreciate that good design is an important part of the environment, or failure to consider the impact of neglected buildings or sites on surroundings’.

These were awarded to the former Printers Building in Rhosddu Road – which the society describes as neglected and calls on Wrexham Council to work with owners to find a solution – and three partly completed and vandalised houses in Ruabon, which have been a feature of the village streetscene since 2002.

The society's Ruth Howard Award was also given for the recently refurbished Wrexham Cemetery.

The award is handed out for outstanding contributions to Wrexham’s environment, encompassing architecture, conservation and landscape.

Wrexham Cemetery was successful in securing a Heritage Lottery Fund Grant of £1.2 million to support the £1.5 million worth of work involved in refurbishing the Victorian section of the cemetery.

The conservation work has included refurbishment of the twin chapels and lodge, listed fencing, gates and entrance features and renewal of the footpath network. A small amount of memorial restoration was also undertaken for the significant memorials which form part of a new trail around the historical section of the cemetery.

Interpretation panels explaining about the history of the cemetery have been created and can be viewed in the West Chapel, while the East Chapel now houses the Cemetery Office and can be used for historical research into the cemetery.

Cllr David A. Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “I am very pleased to accept the award on behalf of Wrexham Council.

“It recognises the hard work council staff, Harrison Design Development, as lead consultants and Grosvenor Construction have put into the refurbishment work to restore the cemetery and provide a good facility for the future.

“I also would like to thank the Heritage Lottery Fund for making this work possible through their grant aid and support.”