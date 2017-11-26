'Tis the season for song and cheer in Holywell

Crowds cheered as characters from Beauty and the Beast switched on Holywell’s Christmas lights.

Hundreds braved the cold to join in with songs from the hit musical as Holywell stepped into Christmas on Friday night.

Other musical delights included a rendition of the Welsh National Anthem by Cambria Band and festive tunes from Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir.

Santa visited on his float while the Christmas elves and fairies hosted fun and games, and a local dance company performed sections of their Christmas Show.

Holywell residents are looking forward to next weekend’s festivities which includes a Santa stroll up Greenfield Valley and a Christmas market from 10am on Saturday, December 9.