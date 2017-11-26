Fundraiser supports Rhyl homeless in memory of Shelise

A homeless woman who died has been honoured with a fundraiser in her memory.

A night of Northern Soul and dancing was held at Llandudno’s Royal British Legion in memory of Shelise Roberts, who died in November 2014, and raised more than £3,000 for Tŷy Golau emergency accommodation and support services in Rhyl.

Shirley Roberts, Shelise’s mum, said: “We were overwhelmed by all the support from the community.

“The atmosphere was amazing and there was a lot of love in the room that night.”

Originally from Llanfairfechan and Llandudno, Shelise was receiving homeless support in Rhyl when she died.

Her mum said: “Although Shelise had tragically died in difficult circumstances when she was just 39, there was no room for melancholy or sadness at the event.

“Instead her father, Jon Ivor, blasted out Northern Soul songs as friends and family members were joined by some of the staff from Tŷ Golau to dance the night away.

“Shelise always had an incredible sense of fun and would have loved seeing all those people together in one place, especially knowing they were there for her.”

The event raised £3,070, which included £750 by family friend Pat Williams, whose fundraising was matched by her employer, Barclays Bank.

Chelsea Roberts, Shelise’s daughter said: “I know my mum would have been really proud of the amount we raised.”