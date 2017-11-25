North Wales 'monster' locked up for sexually abusing young girl

A 49-year-old Porthmadog man described by his victim as “a monster” has been locked up for nine and a half years for sexually abusing a young girl, plying her with drink and drugs.

Near to tears when she read a victim impact statement at Caernarfon crown court on Friday she claimed the torment “will stick with me like a cancerous growth for the rest of my life.”

She had thought of suicide many times.

Cannabis-user Andrew Morley of Borth Road, Porthmadog, pleaded guilty to 12 charges of sexual activity with a child and two of possessing pornography.

Judge Huw Rees imposed an extended licence period of four years.

Originally Morley denied the abuse but on the day of the intended trial, at which the victim was to face the ordeal of giving evidence, he skipped bail, then changed his pleas to guilty after arrest.

Defence barrister Owen Edwards said Morley “made a decision to kill himself but did not have the courage, if that was the word, to carry it out.”

He now acknowledged his guilt “for appalling and shameful offences.”

Judge Huw Rees described the victim’s impact statement as moving and said her terrible experience had caused psychological harm.

He imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed Morley on the sex offenders’ register for life.