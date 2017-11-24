Seven men appear in Caernarfon court on conspiracy to commit fraud in bus fare scheme

SEVEN men have appeared in court accused of conspiracy to commit fraud at Caernarfon involving the bus concessionary fare scheme.

Eric Wyn Jones, 76, of Bontnewydd, Ian Wyn Jones, 52, of Penygroes, Keith Jones, 50, of Llanddaniel, Anglesey, Kevin Wyn Jones, 54, of Bontnewydd, Michael Munson, 51, of Llanllechid, Bangor, Rheiunallt Williams, 43, of Deiniolen, and Aled Wyn Davies, 41, of Rhosgadfan, were granted unconditional bail.

Magistrates at Caernarfon ordered them to appear at the town’s crown court on January 2.

The accused include directors of Express Motors of Penygroes, Caernarfon, which operates services in North West Wales.

The charge alleges the defendants instructed others to increase the number of concessionary passes swiped, excessively swiped concessionary cards, and submitted false claim forms to Gwynedd council to make a financial gain.