Politicians appeal for cooperation over flood response

ARFON politicians have thanked volunteers and emergency services after the “challenging night” when floods hit the region.

MP Hywel Williams and AM Siân Gwenllian thanked the services, volunteers and councillors for their “readiness to assist” local residents affected by the floods which badly affected areas including Caernarfon, Bangor, Y Felinheli, Bontnewydd, Llanrug and Rhostryfan.

And now, the Plaid Cymru politicians, are calling on the Labour Welsh Government to enter into discussions with local authorities in the north west to ensure ‘a swift and successful’ clean-up operation after the floods.

During the floods, which started after heavy downpours struck on Wednesday evening and into Thursday, the North Wales Fire and Rescue service received 250 flood-related calls.

Mr Williams met local residents in Y Felinheli on Thursday evening on his way back from Westminster to assess the flood damage.

Hywel Williams MP and Siân Gwenllian AM said: “It was a challenging night for many parts of Gwynedd and Anglesey as the region was hit by appalling weather and we sympathise greatly with all those who were affected.’

“We would like to express our thanks to all emergency services, council workers, volunteers and Gwynedd councillors, who worked through the night to ensure the safety of local residents.’

“I called on businesses and residents in Y Felinheli on my way back from London on Thursday evening to ascertain the extent of any damage and seek reassurances that support was being provided to all those affected.

“As local authorities begin to assess the damage caused, we call on the Welsh Government to cooperate fully with these bodies so that we can ensure a swift and successful clean-up operation.’

“The Government must be willing to provide additional resources to the areas as soon as possible if necessary.’

“In the meantime, we would urge anyone affected by the floods to contact our offices if we can help them in any way and to call the emergency services immediately if they are in immediate danger.”