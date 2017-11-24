Corwen to be lit up for Christmas for the first time since 2014

A town is to be lit up this Christmas after two years without lights.

Corwen will be turning on the illuminations properly on December 1, the first time the town has had full Christmas lights since 2014.

Last year the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency instructed their contractor to take down all light and flower fittings on the A5 that hadn’t been tested by an approved contractor, leaving the town bare except for the tree.

However, this year, the town’s business association says it has it all in hand, with both lights and window displays for businesses and homes on the A5 also being encouraged.

As well as the lights switch-on, Corwen will also be hosting late night shopping on December 1, complete with Sion Corn and his elves.

Huw Jones, County Councillor for Corwen said: “There’s a group from the business association and town council that have taken this on board and really got some plans.

“It’s going to look a lot better than it was would without lights last year

“It’ll be really positive. There are also groups doing some winter planting. Corwen’s getting its act together. It’s really positive as the town centre is really quiet at the moment in the day.”

Town Councillor Carole Derbyshire-Styles, who is a member of the business association and been involved with the organisation of the lights, said: “Last year there was a bit of a mix-up, but I’m very pleased that the town council is supporting Christmas in Corwen,

“They’ve donated some money for the lights. Up to £3,000 has been spent on new lights for Corwen, which will be lit by Father Christmas on December 1. He arrives at Caffi Treferwyn at 5pm so all the children can meet him and his elves.

“Shine, the local children’s amateur dramatics group will be singing two songs and then the Cor Meibion Bro Glyndwr will also be performing.

“We hope to see all the people in Edeyrnion, the shops will be open until late, and there’ll be mulled wine and mince pies, There’ll also be a craft fair the next day at Canolfan Ni, from 10am.”

Carole says businesses in the area are also hoping to encourage residents and other businesses to get involved with sprucing up the town for the festive season.

“There is also a competition for all the houses and businesses along the A5, coming in and going out of Corwen.

“For the houses, Abdul’s will be offering a meal for two to the winners and the best shop front will also receive a prize, courtesy of Ruth Lee.”