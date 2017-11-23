Lorry blaze closes A5 in Llangollen for over two hours

A lorry fire has closed a section of the A5 near Llangollen.

A diversion is currently in place between the White Waters Hotel and Chainbridge Hotel.

Two fire crews from Wrexham and Llangollen attended the scene with the road re-opened by 1.30pm.

The vehicle, a white MAN articulated lorry, was said to be well alight, receiving 40 per cent fire damage according to North Wales Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was sparked by an electrical fault in the engine bay.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 10.49am reporting a large vehicle fire.

“The 16 ton articulated lorry received 40% fire damage.

“Two crews, from Llangollen and Wrexham are attending, using two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

”The cause was an electrical fault in the vehicle’s engine bay.

”Stop was called at 11.16am.”