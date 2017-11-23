Hallelujah! The Happy Mondays celebrate 30 years

Legendary melon twisters and “Madchester” icons, the Happy Mondays are coming to Llandudno next month

The band will be bringing their 30th anniversary celebrations to Llandudno next month when the “24 Hour Party People” tour rolls into Llandudno on December 17.

One of the genre defining acts of late 80s rave culture, the band famously - and allegedly - stole their first instruments from schools before going on to become mainstays in the iconic Haçienda.

The larger than life band were some of the most memorable and engrossing characters from Manchester music guru Tony Wilson’s novel - and subsequent film - 24 Hour Party people, which took its name from debut album “Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)”.

The “Twenty Four Hour Party People – Greatest Hits Tour” announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which happily also coincides with the band’s harmonious fourth incarnation.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said: “I am really looking forward to the ‘Mondays’ shows leading up to Christmas 2017. We’re performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we’ve made together over the decades. It’s gonna be great”.

Mark “Bez” Berry, the group’s dancer and percussionist, added: “Just as I thought it was all over the party’s starting again!”

Fans can expect a night with all the hits like “Hallelujah”, “Loose Fit”, “Kinky Afro” and “Step On”, and of course Bez’s inimitable dance moves.

Head down to celebrate 30 years of rave royalty at Venue Cymru on Thursday December 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £29.50 and are available fromvenuecymru.co.uk and or by calling the box office on 01492 872000.