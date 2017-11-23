Former Rhyl boxer turned alcoholic jailed for pestering people on the streets

Formerboxer turned alcoholic Jobe Morris became a public nuisance on the streets of Rhyl where he pestered people for money and cigarettes.

He has been jailed after a court heard how he harassed a neighbour and urinated outside her home.

Morris, who boxed for Wales and had 37 amateur bouts, repeatedly asked her for money and cigarettes although she had told him she did not smoke.

He shouted at her children – including “Heil Hitler” at her son which terrified him.

The final straw came when he turned up at her home and urinated against her wall.

Morris, aged 27, of Elwy Street in Rhyl, who admitted harassment after an indecent exposure charge was dropped, was jailed for three months.

But it put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for an earlier burglary at The Wellington public house in the resort for which he received an additional six months, making nine in all.

Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said that in May he had been given the chance of a suspended sentence for a serious burglary – and no action had been taken when he breached the order by committing a theft offence.

But within days he began “an intimidating course of behaviour” towards a person who he saw had her hands full, looking after three young children.

He would approach her almost daily asking for money, cigarettes or cigarette papers.

“She would try and avoid you,” the judge said.

He shouted “Heil Hitler” in the face of her nine year old son which terrified him.

“You enjoyed that,” the judge said, and when he saw him again, shouted at him.

The defendant spat at his mother when all the time she tried to treat him with courtesy.

But then he turned up outside her home and urinated again a wall.

She had to clear it up, decided enough was enough and he was reported.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge made a three year restraining order not to approach the victim.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew McInnes said the defendant would call her names when she refused to give him money or cigarettes.

He shouted at the children and it culminated in an incident when he opened his trousers, exposed himself outside her window and urinated.

She followed him down the road to where his parents lived and remonstrated with him.

On her returned she had to clean up the mess with bleach.

She told how she was petrified of the defendant and felt vulnerable in her own home.

Defending barrister Brian Treadwell said that the defendant’s life had at the time spiralled out of control.

In school he had learning difficulties but was good at sports.

He boxed for Wales and had 37 amateur bouts before he went off the rails and started to mis-use substances – primarily alcohol but he also dabbled with drugs at times.

His daily habit was to consume alcohol to excess and beyond his means, and he would ask people for money.

It was his case that he had not specifically targeted the complainant.

“He was not stalking her or had some sort of fascination with her,” said Mr Treadwell.

His nuisance behaviour was pretty much against anyone who happened to be in the street, something of a public nuisance.

If they made eye contact he would ask for money, cigarettes and the like.

The defendant had urinated outside her home after he had drunk too much alcohol.

“He is ashamed and wishes to apologise for his behaviour,” Mr Treadwell explained.