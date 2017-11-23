Celtic countdown to Christmas at Prestatyn's big lights switch-on

A CELEBRATION of talent, crafts and skills will be held to mark the start of Christmas festivities in Prestatyn.

Prestatyn’s lights switch-on will take place on Saturday with an event called Celtic Christmas.

Organsied by Prestatyn Town Council, the event, that wil run between 11am and 5pm and will feature a host of Welsh stars.

There will be entertainment between the CookHouse Pub & Carvery car park and Artisans Collective from Hoop artist Nula Hula, magician Jay Gatling and music from Ap Cooper, Christian Parry and Celtic band the Three Leaf Clovers.

There will also be a special performances from Huyon ‘Sop’ Williams and the On the Spot Music Project and from the MIND Music Project, who will be leading the carols around the tree during the light switch-on at 5pm.

Kimberley Edmunds, events organiser at Prestatyn Town Council, said: “The event called Celtic Christmas this year was chosen as a way of celebrating local talent, crafts and skills from the North Wales area.

”North Wales is often under appreciated for its wealth of local talented performers and artists and this event aims to bring a collection of these local Welsh stars together to showcase what they can do.”

As well as all this entertainment, visitors can buy gifts and crafts from the market stalls and food and drink from the CookHouse, get their face painted and even get a selfie with Father Christmas.