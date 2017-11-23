Bangor cathedral candle service to remember the children

A CANDLE service of remembrance for bereaved parents, families and friends who have lost a child is to be held in Bangor.

The annual service, which aims to celebrate the lives of children and crosses all denominational, faith or belief boundaries, will be held in Bangor Cathedral, at 7.30pm, on Friday, November 24.

The event is being jointly organised by the Bereaved Parents and the Chaplaincy Service of Ysbyty Gwynedd, and reflects the wishes of the parents.

The service will be in both Welsh and English and will be a mixture of songs and readings chosen by parents.

During the service a candle will be lit for each child whose name is read out. Anyone who wishes their child’s name to be included, whether or not they plan to attend the service, is invited to contact Reverend Wynne Roberts on 01248 384095.

Names of children will also be taken on the night and anyone wishing to include a child’s name is asked to arrive a little earlier to ensure that all names are included.

Anyone who has lost a child, no matter how long ago or in whatever circumstance, is welcome.