Young Polish man's death in Flint"makes no sense to me", coroner says

Mystery surrounds the reason why a young father-to-be hanged himself.

Coroner John Gittins (pictured) recorded an open verdict on the death of Dawid Stanislaw Garus, 20, who was found by the coastal path at an industrial estate near Flint Dock on July 1.

He told the inquest at the Guildhall in Wrexham that he could not be certain Mr Garus intended to kill himself and his death “simply makes no sense to me”.

His brother Artur Garus said in a statement that Mr Garus had been looking forward to returning to his homeland of Poland in August for the birth of his first child.

Artur Garus, who had spoken to his brother at their home in Trelawny Avenue, Flint. at about 9pm on June 30, told the coroner through an interpreter that he had shown no signs of wanting to harm himself.

Dawid Garus went out that evening but he did not tell his brother where he was going or why.

His body was found by Janet Bennet, who was out walking with her husband.

They did not have mobile phones with them and went to a nearby factory to call the ambulance service and police.

Mrs Bennet’s husband stayed at the scene to wait for the emergency services.

He had checked for signs of life but there were none and Mr Garus was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A post-mortem examination by Dr Mark Atkinson found alcohol in Mr Garus’ system, but it was well below the drink-drive limit and he would not have been heavily intoxicated, the coroner added.

There was amphetamine in Mr Garus’ system – but not at a fatal level.

The amount could be toxic, Mr Gittins added, but given the circumstances it was not the cause of his death.

Dr Atkinson could find no underlying medical conditions, the inquest heard.

Recording an open conclusion, Mr Gittins said someone who takes themselves away and carries out such an act would know the risks.

“However, while it is not my job to determine why someone does something, it is very clear to me that, in Mr Garus’ case, there were no underlying reasons for his death,” he added.

“He was a gentleman who had a job, who was living with a brother who undoubtedly cared greatly for him – and who had planned to return to Poland in only a few weeks for the birth of his first child.

“He’d made plans for the future.”

Mr Gittins added there was no suicide note or any previous history of self-harm.

He added: “In view of all these facts, while it is certain that he carried out the act alone, I cannot be certain that it was his intention in doing so to end his life.

“It simply makes no sense to me. “

The coroner offered his condolences to the Garus family.

He told Artur Garus: “I only wish, Mr Garus, that I could explain more to you.

”Sometimes there are simply no answers.”