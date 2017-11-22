Shock and sadness following death of Rhos community councillor, aged 49

The sudden death of a community stalwart has left people shocked and saddened.

Rhos community councillor Paula Williams died suddenly at her home on Sunday morning. She was 49.

Born and bred in Burton near Rossett, Cllr Williams moved to Rhos in 1992 after marrying husband Tudor, where she helped to run the family farm.

She leaves behind sons Harry and Ben and daughter Hannah.

Cllr Paul Pemberton said: “Paula was known to to all as a keen, hard-working colleague of ours on the community council for the past 10 years or so.

“Her dedication to the community will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Paula joined for the right reasons – she was dedicated to the local area. She was always keen and got involved not only with her council duties but in every event that the council or friends of the park put on.

“She would always speak her mind but would listen as well. She will take some replacing as she was an excellent councillor.

“Our community will be a lot poorer place with her passing, we are all sad that we have lost not only a hardworking colleague but a good friend as well.

“My thoughts are with Tudor and his family at this sad time.”

Cllr Michael Edwards got to know Paula when they worked together with Theatr Yr Ifanc, the youth theatre in Rhos, before she joined the community council.

He said: “We were all so shocked to hear the news.

“Paula was such a lovely person and she would do anything for anyone.

“She helped my wife with costumes and hair and make-up, and she helped me with the sets when I used to build them all.

“I was only talking to her on Thursday. She would have been 50 next year and we were talking about what she was going to do to celebrate.

“Paula is absolutely going to be sorely missed, I can’t imagine how her family must be taking it.

“She was a fantastic person always willing to help anyone.”

Council clerk Wendy Owens added: “Paula was a very active member of the community, a councillor who gave her all to represent what she considered values both in the community and the wider rural areas, always willing to help, over and above all. She will be sorely missed in the community.”

Cllr David A Bithell said her death was a sad loss for the local community.

“Paula had a very big heart and will be fondly remembered for her work in Johnstown Playgroup and as community councillor for Pant ward.

“She was part of the management committee for Johnstown Community Centre and played an active part in supporting local events throughout the Rhos area.

“My sincere thoughts and condolences to her family and friends.”

Details of Cllr Williams’ funeral have yet to be confirmed but a card will be placed at the community council offices on Peter Street for colleagues and friends to sign or put their own message to the family.