More than 6,500 drivers caught in Pontblyddyn speed camera's first 18 months

More than 6,500 drivers have been caught by a speed camera in its first 18 months.

Figures released to the Leader via a Freedom of Information request have revealed that 6,570 drivers have been caught over the 40mph limit by the fixed speed camera at the A541 in Pontblyddyn, near Mold, since it was installed last May.

The camera was installed at the site after Flintshire Council secured more than £1.4 million in Welsh Government grant funding to improve safety on some of the county’s most dangerous roads.

But the camera was not

switched on and operational until May 25, 2016.

The kit was installed in partnership with road safety organisation GoSafe to address “collision history at the site.”

Teresa Healy, partnership manager for GoSafe, said: “GoSafe would like to emphasise that the camera has been placed at this location in order to reduce collisions and casualties and I appeal to the motoring public to respect the speed limits on Welsh roads at all times.

“Cameras are deployed to contribute to casualty reduction and make communities safer, not to generate income.

“GoSafe are continuing to work with our partners, communities and the general public on education campaigns and training initiatives.

“Our vision is a road network in Wales free from unnecessary death and injury.

“While it is disappointing 6,570 people received notices of intended prosecution at this site over 18 months, it should be noted that more than 4,500 vehicles travel this road every day which shows the majority of motorists comply with the speed limit at the safety camera site in Pontblyddyn.”

Major speed limit reductions were implemented as part of a review by Flintshire Council.

The dual carriageway speed limit was reduced from 70mph to 50mph.

The same stretch was also

reduced to one lane further back from where the road leads into Pontblyddyn.

The single lane into Pontblyddyn was reduced from 50mph to 40mph with overhanging trees cut back to increase visibility.

Of the drivers caught, 2,656 opted to take a speed awareness course.

A further 1,812 were handed a fixed penalty notice, while more than 1,100 cases have been “unable to process” according to data from North Wales Police.

A total of 477 cases are still in process while 318 drivers elected to attend a court hearing.

Of the 6,570 motorists flashed, 141 had their cases cancelled.