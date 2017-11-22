Llandudno Christmas Fayre labelled best yet

Thousands flocked to a new​​​​​​ look Llandudno Christmas Fair over the weekend labelling it the best ever.

A record 35,283 attended the fair in its new location around Trinity Square between last Thursday and Sunday.

Fair organiser Barry Mortlock said the event had doubled in size from last year but still showcased the best produce, craft beers and entertainment the area had to offer.

Mr Mortlock said: “It’s always exciting when it comes around after putting in 12 months of hard work.

“We believe we have delivered a lovely lovely event, it is really exciting.”

He said the carols and the festive decorations that surround the event really put attendees in the Christmas spirit.

Attendees to the Llandudno Christmas Fayre Facebook page to praise the organisers for the new location, stalls and the happy atmosphere created.

Graham John Jones, on Facebook, said: “My wife and I visited your fayre, we had a wonderful time, well worth the £2.50 each.

“The range of market stalls was great, lots to see and buy, the food stalls were awesome, we indulged ourselves and found some great items to buy and take home.

“Once again a fantastic market, well spread out so no crowding anywhere, the new layout did it justice. Look forward to next years event.”

Caroline Louise Roberts, was a stall holder at the Christmas Fair, said: “Huge thank you to all the organisers for this year’s event.

“As a stall holder I’ve loved being part it. We’re a local business based in Conwy and it was great to see so many people visit the Fayre over the four days, locals and tourists! Well done to you all. Roll on 2018.”