RSPCA appeal after cat found in Wrexham nightclub

Staff were introduced to an unexpected VIP after a cat was discovered at a Wrexham nightspot.

Staff at Atik nightclub on Brook Street were surprised when they found the young cat hiding under the seats in a VIP area.

The staff first spotted the cat - nicknamed Disco – earlier this month and had made several attempts to catch her but had not been able to.

A call was then made to RSPCA Cymru for assistance ahead of the nightclub opening on Friday.

RSPCA inspector Kia Thomas said: “She was very timid but once animal collection officer (ACO) Ann Lloyd Williams placed a trap down she was caught safely that evening. Disco must have been enjoying her stay in the VIP area!

“A member of staff kindly took Disco home for the night and we collected her first thing the next morning. We took her to the vets where she was checked over and she is healthy and wasn’t injured.”

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information to see if she is owned.

Inspector Thomas added: “She is a friendly little cat.

“She looks like a kitten but the vet said she could be anything from six-months to two-years-old.

“She might have become lost and her owners could be frantically looking for her or she could have been a stray. If an owner is not found she will be available for rehoming in the near future.

“If anyone has any information please could they call us on the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”