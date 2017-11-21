Police investigate break-in at Wrexham bakery

An investigation has been launched into a break-in at a Wrexham shop.

North Wales Police have appealed for information after the break-in at the Top Nosh Bakery in Rhosddu in the early hours of this morning.

PC Thomas Hough posted on Twitter that whoever committed the break-in forced entry through the front door at around 3am.

Officers and crime scene investigators have been at the shop this morning.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident reference V176032.