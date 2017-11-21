Ill health and old age spelling the end for Bagillt bowls club

Members of a long-established bowling club fear the organisation will soon face closure.

Bagillt Bowling Club, on Highfield Road, is in dire need of “new blood” to keep the green and the committee going after a sharp decline in members in recent months.

Tom Williams, from Bagillt, who has been a member of the club since its launch in 1989, said the club was very popular and attractive in years gone by.

He said: “I have been here for almost 30 years, from when it first started. It was very popular with about 75 members.

“There are nine members on the team now, and we have seven members up from Greenfield Bowling Club to support us.”

Mr Williams said that due to ill health and old age, the majority of members have had to “pack in” playing for the team.

He added that without younger people’s support, the club will have to be shut down as there will be no secretary or committee to run it.

Mr Williams’ wife Mary has been secretary of the club for many years.

After she decided to retire from the society, Mr Williams believes “no one wants her job”.

Mr Williams said: “We have had plenty of help with running the place in the past.

“I go there and supervise the boys who are on probation or community service.

“They have been very good tidying up the hedges, painting the hut and keeping up the appearance.

“But the agreement was that I would look after them under supervision.

“I’ve had some ill health so I’ll be packing in the club, so that probation work will unfortunately stop too. All we have now is a team of veterans and all of them have had enough.

“One of them is 95 and she has been taken ill.”

He added: “Without new blood, a new treasurer and a new committee, I can’t see the club carrying on.

“It’s the only thing left in Bagillt village.”

The club in the past has been around the village posting leaflets through letter boxes in an appeal for new members, but to no avail.

Bagillt councillor Mike Reece said the club’s closure would be like “losing a good asset in the

village”.

He said: “The club is in dire need of volunteers to come forward.

“The community council have funded it every year, so it’s not a funding issue, it’s a people issue.

“We get a lot of people commenting they will come along, but when push comes to shove, they don’t.

“It’s a big responsibility for members who are not well to have to come down, open up the club and perform a high standard of work. It would be a pity to lose the club.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Cllr Reece on reecemike@outlook.com.