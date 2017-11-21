Fire near Deeside Industrial Estate causes railway distruption

An open space fire near a railway bridge has caused disruption to trains this afternoon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service were called shortly after 10.30am to an area near Deeside Industrial Estate.

A spokesman said: “The fire is not far from a railway bridge near Waybridge Road, Deeside. One unit has been sent and the crew are still attending the incident in the area.

“It is suspected that a wooden sleeper on the railway track has caught fire.”

Arriva Train Wales have estimated that there will be delays on the rail network between Bidston and Wrexham Central until approximately 2pm today.