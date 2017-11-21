Burglars target house near Bangor Railway Station

Police are looking to identify a car in connection with a house burglary in Bangor.

The house on Caernarfon Road was burgled at about 11pm on Tuesday, November 7, when offenders forced entry to the rear of a property.

A small side street that leads to Bangor Railway Station car park runs adjacent to the rear of the house and officers believe the burglars used this road in the commission of the act.

From enquiries made so far officers wish to identify a small light coloured vehicle seen in the immediate area at the time.

Investigating Officer PC Catherine Walker at Bangor Police Station said: "We are interested in identifying a small light coloured vehicle seen at the time with three, possibly male, occupants.

"Our enquiries lead us to believe the car was parked in the station car park between about 11pm and 11.20pm and with several other vehicles using the car park at the same time I’m hoping someone may recall the car which is possibly a small Peugeot or Corsa type.

"I’m also asking local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

"It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”